19:51 GMT +326 January 2017
    A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands on a damaged building, in the east of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria January 3, 2017.

    Syrian Troops Fight Terrorists Even in Complete Darkness (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    142191

    The Syrian army is so determined to liberate its towns and cities from the clutches of the terrorists, that it is pursuing them at night and even during poor weather conditions.

    For the terrorists the night has become a dangerous time. Syrian Army's reconnaissance groups with the help of special equipment can stalk moving targets and instantly transmit information to combat units, who then fire at the terrorist targets.

    As a result of these night operations, the terrorists have suffered heavy losses and are now afraid of the Syrian army shelling their positions at night.

    This tactic has been made possible thanks to the modern night vision devices operating on the infrared spectrum. Such devices are primarily used by snipers.

    Using this technique, the Syrian army has carried out a number of successful  attacks on militants' positions in the mountainous terrain of Latakia. Many terrorists have been killed, wounded or taken prisoner.

