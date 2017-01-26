Syrian Troops Fight Terrorists Even in Complete Darkness (VIDEO)

For the terrorists the night has become a dangerous time. Syrian Army's reconnaissance groups with the help of special equipment can stalk moving targets and instantly transmit information to combat units, who then fire at the terrorist targets.

As a result of these night operations, the terrorists have suffered heavy losses and are now afraid of the Syrian army shelling their positions at night.

This tactic has been made possible thanks to the modern night vision devices operating on the infrared spectrum. Such devices are primarily used by snipers.

Using this technique, the Syrian army has carried out a number of successful attacks on militants' positions in the mountainous terrain of Latakia. Many terrorists have been killed, wounded or taken prisoner.