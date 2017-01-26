Register
    Assad, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker's Adviser Support Syrian Ceasefire

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Middle East
    0 2210

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, adviser to the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said Thursday they appreciate ceasefire in Syria as well as anti-terror fight, Syrian media reported Thursday.

    Representatives of the Syria regime and rebel groups along with other attendees take part in the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Putin Hopes Astana Talks on Syria to Become Good Basis for Geneva Process
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Within the framework of the recent talks on Syrian reconciliation held in Astana, Iran, Russia and Turkey decided to establish a joint mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

    At the meeting with the Iranian official, Assad stressed the importance of Tehran in support of Damascus, including in the sphere of fighting against terrorists and the peaceful settlement of the crisis that could maintain Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the SANA news agency reported.

    Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran's backing of Damascus would be stable and the terrorism was a threat for all the countries in the region, the media outlet added.

    Syria has been involved in a long-time struggle against terrorist groups, such as Daesh, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia, within the framework of the civil war that started in 2011. Damascus' counterterrorism efforts have been backed by assistance of both Moscow and Tehran.

