First Train Carries Passengers Through Terrorist-Free Aleppo (VIDEO)

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the train travelled from Jibrin to Baghdad station.

The Governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diyab, said that the scale of destruction in the city is horrendous.

Terrorist activities and counter operations aimed at liberating the city from the militants left Aleppo destroyed, but nevertheless the city is now slowly returning to normal life.

The governor promised that the administration would make every effort required to meet the needs of its residents.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militant controlled eastern Aleppo had ended; however, several hotbeds of militant resistance remained.

On December 22, the last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."



