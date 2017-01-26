Register
15:17 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Palestinian boy walks past graffiti painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the Aida refugee camp situated inside the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on February 12, 2016.

    Israel Expanding Settlements in West Bank as 'It is Sure It Won’t be Punished'

    © AFP 2016/ Thomas Coex
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    221370

    The United Nations has condemned Israel’s plans of building more settlements on the West Bank. The international body said that these “unilateral actions” were posing an obstacle to the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Sputnik spoke with Issa Amro, Palestinian human rights defender and co-founder of Youth Against Settlements.

    “Palestinians are very disappointed with their government because they are not listening to anyone in the world, they don’t respect the 14 countries who signed the document stopping Israel from expanding their settlement. I think we should put more pressure on the government for it to stop this expansion and hold those accountable,” Amro said.

    He further spoke about why Israel is disobeying the international community’s resolution by announcing the construction of 2,500 more homes citing housing needs.

    According to the human rights defender, “Israel is sure that it won't be punished for building settlements in the West Bank” hence, they continue their expansion.

    “The international community should punish Israel and hold it accountable for its actions. If even then they don’t stop it then there should be a complete action  on Israel and that is the only solution,” Amro said.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman approved the building of 2,500 housing units in the territory of the West Bank, local media reported Tuesday, citing the Israeli Defense Ministry’s press release.
    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon, Pool
    Israel Approves Construction of 2,500 New Housing Units in West Bank
    He further said that the last resolution was great but “it lacked a concrete mechanism to implement it,” so he hopes that the international community can discuss how to find a mechanism for implementation of the resolution according to the international law.

    Earlier, the US President Donald Trump signaled that he would be more sympathetic to the construction of new houses than his predecessor Barack Obama. Earlier in December, while the former President was still in office, the US declined to veto a UN Security Council resolution which demanded Israel immediately cease all settlement activities for the first time in history.

    Talking about Trump’s position on this dispute, the human rights defender said that Trump “should work for peace rather than putting more obstacles in the way of the Palestinians. Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is “against international law,” Amro said.

    He further spoke about why Palestinians are really afraid of losing any possibility for a solution in the future.

    Some 500 thousand Jews live in more than a hundred settlements built on the West Bank and East Jerusalem occupied by Israel in 1967.

    Related:

    Israel’s Ex-Chief Rabbi Goes to Jail For Corruption
    Israel, Palestine Not 'Two Kids Playing in a Sandbox,' US Views 'Naive' - Expert
    Israel Doubts Preservation of Syria's Territorial Integrity Possible -Ambassador
    Palestine Envoy Warns of 'Holy War' If US Transfers Embassy to Jerusalem
    Israel-Palestine Conflict: UK Breaks With Allies Over Two-State Solution Push
    Palestine Unity Gov't Could Be Formed in Summer 2017
    Tags:
    accountability, human rights, Jewish settlements, conflict settlement, interview, United Nations, Donald Trump, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      dvdgrg09
      Why stop at two states? The territory could be divided up into twelve states, one for each tribe of Israel, and then the thirteenth could be the Palestinian state, and that would be a baker's dozen, and then they could all be put in the oven together to bake for a few minutes until they are well done. Or else if there is more than one Palestinian tribe, they could split it up into another even dozen, so that makes two dozen. Then if there are some pieces left over they could hand them out to the people who really need somewhere to live. Like the refugees from Libya, or Iraq, or Syria, or Afghanistan, or Somalia, etc. And if there isn't enough room, they could split up Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, and maybe they could make a few dozen states over in Europe.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok