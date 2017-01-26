Russian Specialists Continue Clearing Aleppo of Explosives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian specialists have cleared over 70 hectares of territory in eastern Aleppo of explosives, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs.

"In the past 24 hours alone, Russian sappers cleared 63 residential buildings and 6 mosques of explosive objects; 406 explosives have been neutralized, including 384 home-made explosive devices. A territory with a total area of 70 hectares was cleared. Over 15 kilometers of roads have been cleared of explosives," the center said in a statement.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian and medical support to the Syrian people. In the past 24 hours, seven humanitarian operations were carried out, providing aid to 3,500 Syrian civilians. Over 130 civilians have received medical support from Russian specialists in Aleppo and Damascus governorates.