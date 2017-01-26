Saudi Arabia Showcases Newly Received US F-15SA Fighters - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) – The F-15SA aircraft were displayed during a Wednesday air show that marked the 50th anniversary of the founding of King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, The Saudi Gazette said.

Saudi Arabia ordered 84 F-15SAs as part of a $60-billion deal with the United States approved seven years ago.

According to The Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia also ordered almost 70 kits to upgrade its existing F-15S fleet.