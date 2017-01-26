Suspected Spies Working for Israel Arrested in Lebanon - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two Lebanese citizens, two Nepalese citizens and one Palestinian were arrested on Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post said.
Lebanese media reported on Wednesday that the arrested admitted to having collected and passed information to Israeli embassies in Jordan, Turkey, Nepal and the United Kingdom.
Lebanon is reportedly currently working on locating other people who could be involved in the collection of intelligence data for Israel.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete the great game continues, as kipling would observe.
michael