Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Troops After Crashing Car Into Bus Stop

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Palestinian driver crashed his car into a bust stop near the Kochav Yaakov settlement in the central West Bank, southeast of Ramallah on Wednesday, the statement said as cited by The Times of Israel.

The Palestinian man, identified as 24-year-old Hussein Salem Abu Ghosh, was holding a knife when he was eliminated by the Israeli troops stationed nearby.

Hussein Salem Abu Ghosh is the cousin of a Palestinian man who, along with another assailant, carried out a stabbing attack in the West Bank a year ago. Both of them were then killed by a security guard.

Palestinians want to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel. Meanwhile Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.