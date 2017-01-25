Register
25 January 2017
    This image posted online on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show a convoy of Daesh vehicles driving in a desert area of east of Palmyra city, in Homs, Syria

    Syrian Army Pushes Daesh Terrorists 12.5 Miles From Palmyra Source

    © AP Photo/ Militant Photo
    Middle East
    0

    The Syrian government’s forces pushed back Daesh terrorists some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the T-4 airbase near the city of Palmyra, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — According to the source, after Bir al Fukar area and the mountain range in Al-Sharife region are retaken, the situation around the T-4 base will stabilize.

    "The road to Al-Qaryatayn and Furqlus [the biggest oil refinery in Syria] is already under control of the army. The enemy forces were pushed back some 20 kilometers from the airbase," the source said.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army is seen here in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016
    "The situation is positive, we have support and reinforcements," the source said.

    In December 2016, the Syrian government’s forces had to abandon Palmyra after Daesh stormed the city. The terrorists then moved for approximately 90 kilometers toward the city of Homs, taking key heights and several villages near Palmyra. They attempted to storm the T-4 airbase as well, which is the main obstacle on their way to Homs, but were stopped by the government’s forces.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.

