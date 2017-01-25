Russia Registers Five Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

© REUTERS/ SANA Russia Not Ruling Out New Guarantors to Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 5 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [1], and Hama [4] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has also registered 5 violations: one in Damascus, three in Homs, and one in Hama provinces," the bulletin said.

The nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution. Russia and Turkey are monitoring and registering violations of the truce on a daily basis.