MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sappers from Russia's International Mine Action Center have demined an area of 70 hectares in eastern part of Syria's city of Aleppo in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

"Within the last 24 hours, the Russian sappers have cleared of explosive devices 57 buildings and 11 kilometers [about seven miles] of roads, demining a total area of 70 hectares," the statement said.