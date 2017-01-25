United Arab Emirates Investigates ‘Unauthorized’ Kim Kardashian Visit

On January 15, Kardasian visited the Rashid Centre for the Disabled, also known as the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre. She arrived wearing torn jeans and a t-shirt, but changed into a customary black cloak and necklace for her visit with the children at the centre.

However, Ministry of Community Development official Wafa bin Suleiman was quoted in a local news report that the reality star’s visit was unauthorized, and, "had no goal from which students could benefit,” Reuters reported.

The Rashid Centre is currently under investigation as to why they hosted Kardashian without seeking official approval. Suleiman added that the ministry would have rejected their request, if they had been asked, as visitors must show a "full commitment to the customs and traditions of the state.”

"We do not need the presence of Kim Kardashian in charity centers… charities (should) invite good people, and thank God we have plenty of good people," Dhahi Khalfan, a senior Dubai police official, tweeted earlier this week.

The center disagreed, posting to their Facebook page that it was an “amazing day,” with the celebrity.

"My favorite part of the trip was visiting Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre. These beautiful children showed me a performance of a lifetime!” Kardashian tweeted on Monday.