Israeli Tank Shells Hamas Positions Returning Fire From Gaza

© AFP 2016/ Ahmad Gharabli Israeli Authorities Detain 13 Hamas Activists in West Bank

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – An Israeli tank shelled positions of the Palestinian movement Hamas after it allegedly opened fire from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Our forces attacked and destroyed a post of the Hamas terrorist organization with tank fire,” the statement said.

The Defense Ministry noted that Israeli troops working near the border fences had been shelled from the territory of the Gaza Strip.

There are no reports about any people killed or injured during both incidents.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.