Israeli Citizens Urged to Leave Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula Over High Terror Threat

The warning pointed out that the increased threat was linked to the anniversary of the 2011 uprising that resulted in toppling former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
In 2014, Sinai's militants pledged allegiance to Daesh group, which is outlawed in many countries. The self-proclaimed Wilayat Sinai has subsequently claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Or upcoming nazionist annexation..
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams