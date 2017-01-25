Israeli Citizens Urged to Leave Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula Over High Terror Threat

© AFP 2016/ STR Four Policemen Killed in Attack on Police Station in North Sinai

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bureau raised on Tuesday the terror threat from level 2 meaning high concrete threat to level 1 implying extreme concrete threat.

The warning pointed out that the increased threat was linked to the anniversary of the 2011 uprising that resulted in toppling former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

In 2014, Sinai's militants pledged allegiance to Daesh group, which is outlawed in many countries. The self-proclaimed Wilayat Sinai has subsequently claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.