Register
23:51 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi Kurdish demonstrators wave a large Kurdish flag (File)

    Iraqi Kurds May Mend Kurdish-Turkish Ties If Invited to Intra-Syrian Talks

    © AFP 2016/ SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (83)
    115011

    The Iraqi Kurds should be invited to intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, where they can speed up settlement and cessation of hostilities, as well as facilitate strained relationship between Turkey and Syrian Kurds, Xosawi Bebekir, Iraqi Kurdistan representative to Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Astana Talks on Syria Are 'a Step Toward Decent Peaceful Solution'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the two-day meeting, brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, between the Syrian government and opposition groups concluded in the Kazakh capital. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

    "International community has to include Kurds, Iraqi Kurds but especially Syrian Kurds, in these [intra-Syrian] negotiations. Syrian Kurds have bad relations with Turkey, they mainly have to operate through Iraqi Kurdistan, all economic, and many political questions are decided with the help from Iraqi Kurds. In the future they [Turkey and Syrian Kurds] can cooperate on fight against terrorism. Iraqi Kurds can help Syrian Kurds," Bebekir said, asked how Iraqi Kurds can help in the Syrian settlement.

    He added that Iraqi Kurds could also use its influence on the Syrian Democratic Forces, as well as speed up ceasefire implementation in war-torn country.

    "Iraqi Kurds also play a big role equally to Iran and Turkey. Unfortunately, they were not invited [to Astana talks]," Bebekir noted.

    Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by the Kurdish organizations, considered as terrorist groups by Ankara.

    Geneva hosted several rounds of UN-sponsored talks on Syrian reconciliation, but neither Syrian, nor Iraqi Kurds were invited. The lack of the Syrian Kurds, one of the largest ethnic groups of the crisis-torn country, had been repeatedly criticized by participants of the Syrian peace process, including Russia.

    The next round of UN-mediated talks in Geneva is expected to take place on February 8. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said the issue of Kurdish participation in the intra-Syrian talks would be agreed upon in early February.

    Bebekir also noted that the peace talks dedicated to ceasefire implementation and monitoring may lead to discussions of other crucial points, such as the future type of governing system in the war-torn country.

    "In past meetings there was no such desire to meet, come to consensus to where and how this ceasefire should be implemented, [in Astana] this issue has become more detailed. This is good initiative, because if the Syrian war is over, then other issues can be discussed, such as the governing system in Syria and which one will be more effective," Bebekir said.

    He also noted strong presence of opposition factions at Astana talks, where up to 15 armed groups were headed by Jaysh al-Islam leader Mohammed Alloush, while terrorist groups such as Ahrar al-Sham and the Nusra Front did not participate in the talks.

    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (83)

    Related:

    Consolidation of Russia, Iran, Turkey on Syria Main Result of Astana Talks
    Syrian Opposition Made Blackmail Attempts at Astana Talks - Russian Delegation
    Astana Talks Could Help Build Russia-Iran-Turkey-Syria Security System
    Paris Expects Intra-Syrian Talks in Astana to Be Successful - French FM
    Tags:
    Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok