Civilians Trying to Flee Mosul Attacked by Daesh Terrorists

© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Tanks Instead of Rainbows: Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul (PHOTOS)

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Shamdasani added that US-led international coalition airstrikes, carried out in Mosul, also continued to inflict casualties on civilians.

"ISIL [Daesh] has also continued to attack those fleeing or attempting to flee areas controlled by it. The reports we have received and have been able to verify from ISIL-occupied areas are patchy, but we have had several reports of people being shot at as they attempt to flee ISIL-controlled areas of the city," Shamdasani said at a press briefing, as quoted by the OHCHR media center.

Daesh has seized hospitals in western Mosul and uses them as military bases, Shamdasani said, citing reports received by the OHCHR.

The Iraqi forces, backed by the US-led coalition, began an offensive to liberate Mosul from Daesh in October 2016.