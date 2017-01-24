Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [1], Hama [1], and Damascus [12] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 11 violations: three in Damascus, four in Aleppo, two in Daraa and two in Homs provinces," the bulletin said.

The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,148.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of four settlements in Hama province, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,148," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.

The nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution. Russia and Turkey are monitoring and registering violations of the truce on a daily basis.