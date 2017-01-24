Register
17:47 GMT +324 January 2017
    A Russian Air Force long-range bomber TU-22M3 seen here bombing ISIS targets near the towns of es-Sohne, Arak and al-Taiba in the Syrian province of Homs

    Russian Long-Range Bombers Launch Strikes on Daesh Arms Depots in Deir ez-Zor

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    11533242

    Six Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bombers launched airstrikes on Daesh arms and ammunition depots in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

    "On January 24, 2017, six long-range Tu-22M3 bombers that took off from a Russian airfield and flew over Iraq and Iran carried out airstrikes on a [terrorist] plant producing ammunition and explosives in Tel al-Salhiya, Daesh's arms and ammunition depots, as well as areas with Daesh's hardware in the Deir ez-Zor province."

    The ministry added that all targets have been destroyed.

    In a place now called ISIS . The road from Ar-Raqqa to Palmyra, over Deir ez-Zor
    © Flickr/ Cristian Iohan Ştefănescu
    Civilians in Syrian Deir ez-Zor at Risk of Genocide if Daesh Captures City - Russian General Staff
    The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers took off from an airfield in Russia and flew over the territory of Iraq and Iran.

    "Su-30SM and Su-35S provided air cover to the Russian bombers from the Hmeymim airbase."

    After successfully completing their combat mission in Syria, the Russian jets returned to Russia.

    On Saturday, Russian strategic bombers started targeting Daesh positions in Deir ez-Zor.

    Deir ez-Zor
    © Flickr/ Jose Javier Martin Espartosa
    Daesh Terrorists Surround Deir ez-Zor Airbase in Syria - Reports
    Last week, Daesh terrorists surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast. Deir ez-Zor airbase remains the last line of defense of the Syrian army on the way to the city. Despite numerous terrorist attacks involving suicide bombers and military equipment, the Syrian Air Force managed not only to successfully defend the airfield, but also counterattacked terrorists fighting in nearby territories.

    Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said on Wednesday that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians will be subjected to genocide and the population may be completely exterminated.

    The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.

