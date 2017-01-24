Three Killed, Almost 20 Wounded in Explosions in Baghdad, Neighboring Areas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The source also told the media that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on the side of a road west of Baghdad. The explosion killed one and wounded seven more civilians. Another explosion happened in Radwania, west of Baghdad, when a mortar shell landed on a house and wounded two people.

"Two dead and 10 wounded was the final result of the car bombing in the al-Nahda region in the center of Baghdad," a police source said, according to Alsumaria TV.