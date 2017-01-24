Turkish Air Forces Destroy 9 Targets, Kill 13 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria

© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force US-Led Coalition Jets Target Daesh's Oil Strorage Barrels in Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Haberturk media outlet, the Turkish planes launched a total of 107 airstrikes near the Syrian town of al-Bab, destroying nine hideouts of Daesh terrorists.

The Turkish-led Euphrates Shield operation against militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries, has been ongoing in northern Syria since late August 2016. The Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters are currently conducting offensive on al-Bab. The proclaimed aim of the operation is to clear the region from terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!