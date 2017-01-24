Register
24 January 2017
    Aerial image of a neighborhood damaged by Turkish airstrikes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)

    Turkish Air Forces Destroy 9 Targets, Kill 13 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria

    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Middle East
    0 61 0 0

    The Turkish Air Force has eliminated 13 Daesh terrorists and destroyed nine targets over the past 24 hours as part of the Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, local media reported Tuesday, citing the Turkish Armed Forces.

    Anti-ISIL airstrikes
    © AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force
    US-Led Coalition Jets Target Daesh's Oil Strorage Barrels in Raqqa
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Haberturk media outlet, the Turkish planes launched a total of 107 airstrikes near the Syrian town of al-Bab, destroying nine hideouts of Daesh terrorists.

    The Turkish-led Euphrates Shield operation against militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries, has been ongoing in northern Syria since late August 2016. The Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters are currently conducting offensive on al-Bab. The proclaimed aim of the operation is to clear the region from terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

    The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

    Tags:
    terrorism, media outlet, Daesh, Turkey, Syria
