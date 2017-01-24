Register
01:06 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, center, sits between two prison guards as he waits in a courtroom before a hearing in Jerusalem in 2009.

    Israeli Nuclear Spy Vanunu Convicted Again for Violating Parole

    © AP Photo/ Dan Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 2801

    Mordechai Vanunu, who revealed in the 1980s that Israel had nuclear weapons, has been convicted again, this time of violating the terms of his release, and now faces additional jail time.

    A man stands as a fuel tanker arrives at Gaza's power plant in the central Gaza Strip January 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israel Allows Gas, Diesel Deliveries Into Gaza Strip Amid Electricity Crisis
    The former nuclear technician had completed an 18-year jail term for treason and espionage in 2004. Upon his release from Shikma Prison in southern Israel, he was slapped with a long and stringent list of restrictions.

    In 2016 Vanunu was arrested and charged with violating three counts of his release conditions.

    The Jerusalem Magistrate Court announced on Monday that Vanunu was cleared of two of those counts, one of which is related to an interview he gave to an Israeli television channel in 2015.

    Indian military personnel drive Indian Army tanks as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ RAVEENDRAN
    India Media: New Delhi Buys $3B Worth of Weapons, Ammo From Russia, Israel
    However, the whistleblower was found guilty of meeting with two US nationals in east Jerusalem, without first receiving approval from Israeli authorities. Vanunu is barred from meeting foreigners or leaving the country, as Israel fears he will disclose more classified information.

    Vanunu denied that he posed a security risk and said that he only wanted to be free and join his wife, a Norwegian theology professor who lives in Oslo.

    A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for mid-March, according to a court statement.

    The conviction decision dates to mid-January, but was kept under wraps until Monday, an Israeli court spokesman said.

    Vanunu began working at a secret Israeli nuclear facility at Dimona, a city in the Negev desert, in the 1970s. In the mid-1980s he leaked the inner workings of the Dimona plant to the Sunday Times newspaper, which published the photographs he had taken and exposed Israel's nuclear weapons program to the world.

    The whistleblower, who converted from Judaism to Christianity in the 1980s, claims that Israel is particularly harsh on him due to his beliefs. Vanunu spent over 10 years of his original sentence in solitary confinement.    

    Related:

    Palestinians Announce Strike Over Bedouin Houses Demolition in Southern Israel
    Russia-Israel Ties Unaffected by Moscow Supporting UN Resolution on Settlements
    Israel Doubts Preservation of Syria's Territorial Integrity Possible -Ambassador
    Tags:
    whistleblower, nuclear plant, Mordechai Vanunu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok