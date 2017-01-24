UN Special Envoy to Yemen Discusses Peace Process Renewal With Houthi Rebels

DUBAI (Sputnik) — According to Saba news agency, Ahmed arrived in Sanaa on Saturday and held a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf and members of General People's Congress (GPC) party formed by former country's president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Ahmed and Sharaf reportedly discussed measures to achieve peace, boost negotiations, as well as possibilities of reaching a peace treaty that would satisfy all sides of the conflict.

Last week, the UN envoy met with internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to discuss cease of fighting and resuming efforts to reach a political settlement.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war between the Hadi government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels loyal to the former president. A military campaign, carried out by a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states, has led to many civilian casualties.

Last year, Ahmed presented a conflict settlement plan to the warring sides that was later rejected.

So far, the UN envoy has failed to make the sides of the Yemeni conflict sit at the negotiating table.