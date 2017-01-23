Pentagon Spokesman Denies US' Coordination of Airstrikes in Syria With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the United States provided Daesh coordinates for Russia-coalition airstrikes on Daesh positions in Syria.

"The Department of Defense is not coordinating airstrikes with the Russian military in Syria," Rankine-Galloway said.

The spokesperson noted that the Defense Department only maintains a de-confliction channel of communication with the Russian military to ensure safety of flights over Syria.