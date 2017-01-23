Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul (PHOTOS)

The notebooks were found in a tunnel in the south-east of Mosul, which the terrorists were using as a place to teach children Islamic education, warfare and weapon handling. The terrorists called their young recruits the Children of the Caliphate.

The main protagonist in the drawings was a Daesh terrorist who was depicted fighting and shooting. It is possible that these drawings were a part of the children’s training.

One of the drawings showed a mosque with a Daesh flag on top of it. In the skies above the mosque two helicopters belonging to the international coalition against terrorism hovered.

© Photo: Nazek Mohamed Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul

Another drawing depicted fight between Daesh and the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The drawing showed gunmen firing from a pickup truck and their opponent shooting at it from inside a tank.

© Photo: Nazek Mohamed Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul

Similarly, in another notebook, an image showed a terrorist’s black car with a machine gun on top of it. The notebook was full of random drawings but at the end of it there was a prayer of the child in which he asks the “Almighty to bestow knowledge.”

© Photo: Nazek Mohamed Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul

© Photo: Nazek Mohamed Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Daesh militants had turned the main Christian church in the Iraqi town of Tall Kayf into a base to train young recruits, including from nearby Mosul, local media reported Monday.

Rudaw news agency reported, citing an eyewitness, that the children trained there were about 15 years old.

Jihadists used this church to train the "Caliphate's children," while aware that the Iraqi air force and the US-led international coalition air force would not bomb churches, where civilians could be located, the news agency added.

Iraq, along with neighboring Syria, has been suffering from the horrors inflicted by Daesh, outlawed in Russia and the United States as well as in many other countries. The radical group is notorious for its brutal acts of terrorism and human rights atrocities.

The battle to retake Mosul from Daesh began in October 2016. About 90 percent of the eastern part of the city has been recaptured by Iraqi government forces while the western part remains in the hands of the terrorist group.