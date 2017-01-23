Iraqi Forces Fully Recapture East Mosul From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The operation to liberate Mosul, in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, from Daesh began on October 17, 2016.

Iraqi troops have made advances in the eastern part of the city and have secured the left bank of the Tigris river while the right bank remains under militant control. The Iraqi army reached the eastern bank of the river overlooking Daesh positions on the opposite side early this month.

"The Armed forces have managed to entirely liberate the left coast of the city of Mosul and all is left is the official announcement of the Commander in Chief of the armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The operation began with 4,000 Peshmerga fighters and 30,000 Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led coalition.