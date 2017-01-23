Turkey to Rebuild Infrastructure in Syrian Cities Liberated From Daesh

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Turkey Not Expecting Swift Results on Syria Settlement in Astana As Parties Fighting for 6 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will send police and gendarmerie officers, as well as teachers, doctors, nurses, highway workers and rescue teams from its Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), to the area between Jarablus and al-Rai, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources.

Police and civilian officials, who are to be sent to the region, are currently receiving training and are expected to depart for Syria in the near future.

Turkey reportedly intends to provide fresh water and education, and repair key infrastructure and buildings, including schools, hospitals and bakeries.

According to a state of emergency decree, which was released on January 6, Turkish officials and workers can be temporarily sent to countries where the Turkish army is stationed.

The area, which was cleared as part of Turkey’s ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, is currently overseen by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Turkish forces.

On August 24, 2016, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh militants. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region from terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.