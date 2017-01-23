Register
20:34 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Free Syrian Army fighters patrol in Jarablus, Syria. (File)

    Turkey to Rebuild Infrastructure in Syrian Cities Liberated From Daesh

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11723

    Turkey is set to begin rebuilding infrastructure in northern Syrian cities, which have been cleared of Daesh militants, Turkish media reported on Monday.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Turkey Not Expecting Swift Results on Syria Settlement in Astana As Parties Fighting for 6 Years
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will send police and gendarmerie officers, as well as teachers, doctors, nurses, highway workers and rescue teams from its Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), to the area between Jarablus and al-Rai, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources.

    Police and civilian officials, who are to be sent to the region, are currently receiving training and are expected to depart for Syria in the near future.

    Turkey reportedly intends to provide fresh water and education, and repair key infrastructure and buildings, including schools, hospitals and bakeries.

    According to a state of emergency decree, which was released on January 6, Turkish officials and workers can be temporarily sent to countries where the Turkish army is stationed.

    The area, which was cleared as part of Turkey’s ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, is currently overseen by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Turkish forces.

    On August 24, 2016, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh militants. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region from terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

    Related:

    Astana to Host Intra-Syrian Talks Brokered by Russia, Iran, Turkey on Monday
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Managed to Bring Closer Positions on Syria
    Russia Records Two Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 12
    Tags:
    liberation, Daesh, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok