US-Led Coalition Jets Target Daesh's Oil Strorage Barrels in Raqqa

Near the city of Raqqa, "14 strikes engaged four ISIL [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed four artillery pieces, a decoy artillery piece, a UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] tower, two tactical vehicles, a command and control node, 20 oil storage barrels, two tunnels, and a decoy armored vehicle," the release stated.
In Iraq, eight strikes were carried out near four cities, including Mosul, the release added. The strikes destroyed Daesh vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, oil assets and a logistics node.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete LOOKS like TRUMP pressed a few buttons. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 42 strikes in a day unheard of, is Trump kicking the air force ass telling them to stop pussy footing around time will tell.
cast235
jj42