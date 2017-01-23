US-Led Coalition Jets Target Daesh's Oil Strorage Barrels in Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted 20 strikes near three other Syrian cities, including Deir ez-Zor, destroyed oil assets, tactical vehicles, mortars, a building held by Daesh, and engaged four terrorist tactical units.

Near the city of Raqqa, "14 strikes engaged four ISIL [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed four artillery pieces, a decoy artillery piece, a UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] tower, two tactical vehicles, a command and control node, 20 oil storage barrels, two tunnels, and a decoy armored vehicle," the release stated.

In Iraq, eight strikes were carried out near four cities, including Mosul, the release added. The strikes destroyed Daesh vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, oil assets and a logistics node.