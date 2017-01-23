Russian Military 'Concerned' Over Syrian Army's Sporadic Truce Violations

"The center is particularly concerned about sporadic violations of truce by the Syrian government forces," a high-ranking official from the center told Sputnik.
"The Russian side has recently asked the Syrian military leadership to take appropriate steps to ensure strict compliance with the reached agreements by some field commanders," he said.
According to the official, the Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring commission registers on average six truce violations by all conflicting sides per day.
