Successful Outcome of Astana Talks May Pave Way for Syria's Political Settlement

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX Peace in Middle East Only Possible If Russia Plays Major Role – Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Successful talks in Astana may pave the way for the process of political settlement in Syria and establishment of peace in the country, Abdulrahman Mustafa, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) political representative, told Sputnik Monday.

"We stand for a continuous political settlement of the Syrian conflict… In case the talks in Astana have a positive result, and Russia will be able to extend the truce for whole territory of Syria, having put influence on the Syrian regime and Iran, it will be possible to move to the political settlement process," Mustafa said.

Russia's initiative to invite representatives of the Syrian opposition to the talks in Astana is very important for the crisis settlement, Abdulrahman Mustafa added.

"Russia is currently trying to transform a military success achieved in Syria into a political success. In this regard, the fact that Russia officially invited representatives of the Syrian opposition to participate in the talks, appearing in the role of the country-guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process, is particularly important. Russia is an important player in Syria, which has influence on the ground," Mustafa said.

The Syrian government's and opposition factions' representatives are currently meeting in Astana for peace talks brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran.