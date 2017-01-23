Register
17:43 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    Successful Outcome of Astana Talks May Pave Way for Syria's Political Settlement

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11311

    According to a representative of the Free Syrian Army, successful negotiations in Astana may pave the way for the process of political settlement in Syria.

    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Peace in Middle East Only Possible If Russia Plays Major Role – Foreign Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Successful talks in Astana may pave the way for the process of political settlement in Syria and establishment of peace in the country, Abdulrahman Mustafa, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) political representative, told Sputnik Monday.

    "We stand for a continuous political settlement of the Syrian conflict… In case the talks in Astana have a positive result, and Russia will be able to extend the truce for whole territory of Syria, having put influence on the Syrian regime and Iran, it will be possible to move to the political settlement process," Mustafa said.

    Russia's initiative to invite representatives of the Syrian opposition to the talks in Astana is very important for the crisis settlement, Abdulrahman Mustafa added.

    "Russia is currently trying to transform a military success achieved in Syria into a political success. In this regard, the fact that Russia officially invited representatives of the Syrian opposition to participate in the talks, appearing in the role of the country-guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process, is particularly important. Russia is an important player in Syria, which has influence on the ground," Mustafa said.

    The Syrian government's and opposition factions' representatives are currently meeting in Astana for peace talks brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran.

    Related:

    Syrian Armed Opposition Calling for Mechanisms to Monitor Ceasefire
    Syria Humanitarian Issues to Be Resolved, Not Repeat Libya Scenario – de Mistura
    Six Russian Tu-22 Long-Range Bombers Strike Daesh Targets in Syrian Deir ez-Zor
    Tags:
    settlement, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok