Daesh Militants Turn Christian Church Into Caliphate's Сhildren Training Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Rudaw news agency reported, citing an eyewitness, that the children trained there were about 15 years old.

Jihadists used this church to train the "Caliphate's children," while being aware that the the Iraqi air forces and the US-led international coalition air forces would not bomb churches, where civilians could be located, the news agency added.

Daesh jihadists have destroyed and burnt most part of Christian churches in the town, however, this church still stands, despite the fact that the militants have left the area, according to the eyewitness.

Iraq, along with neighboring Syria, has been suffering from the activity of the Daesh, outlawed in Russia and the United States as well as in many other countries. The radical group has become notorious for its brutal acts of terrorism and human rights atrocities.

The battle to retake Mosul from Daesh began in October, 2016. About 90 percent of the eastern part of the city has been recaptured by the Iraqi government forces while the western part remains in the hands of the terrorist group.