Turkish Forces Kill 65 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria - General Staff

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
"Our Air Force destroyed 14 IS [Daesh] targets during airstrikes near the Al Bab and Bza'a towns, including seven shelters, six terrorist headquarters and a vehicle equipped with weapons. A total of 65 IS militants were killed," a statement of the General Staff received by RIA Novosti said.
According to the General Staff, the US-led anti-terrorist coalition carried out three air operations in nearby districts and destroyed a number of vehicles, a tank and an Daesh mortar position.
All comments
Show new comments (0)