Russian Diplomats Denied Immunity at Egyptian Airport - Russian Consul General

HURGHADA (Sputnik) — Boltayev told RIA Novosti that diplomats were screened and their cars were inspected at Hurgada's airport.
"Our diplomats do not have a diplomatic immunity at the airport of Hurghada, despite our multiple requests both to the Foreign Ministry and local authorities, we are screened, our cars are inspected," Boltayev told RIA Novosti.
Earlier in the day, the opening ceremony of Russia's General Consulate took place in Egyptian resort city of Hurghada.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)