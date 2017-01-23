Russian Diplomats Denied Immunity at Egyptian Airport - Russian Consul General

HURGHADA (Sputnik) — Boltayev told RIA Novosti that diplomats were screened and their cars were inspected at Hurgada's airport.

"Our diplomats do not have a diplomatic immunity at the airport of Hurghada, despite our multiple requests both to the Foreign Ministry and local authorities, we are screened, our cars are inspected," Boltayev told RIA Novosti.

Boltayev noted that since some issues of common diplomatic rules have not been settled yet, the Russian consulate "established excellent relationships with local authorities and the Red Sea province governor".

Earlier in the day, the opening ceremony of Russia's General Consulate took place in Egyptian resort city of Hurghada.

