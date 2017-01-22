Main Suspect in Attack on Istanbul Office of Turkey's Ruling Party Detained

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Rocket Fired at Istanbul Police Department Building but Misses It

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, a group of unidentified assailants fired a grenade launcher rocket at the AKP office in Istanbul, hitting building's wall without injuring anyone. Police launched a wide-scale search for the perpetrators of the attacks. The authorities accused the ultra-leftist Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front party (DHKP-C), outlawed in Turkey, of masterminding the attack. On Saturday, Istanbul police conducted a number of raids, detaining five people suspected of having links with the organizers of the attack.

According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, the law enforcement officers detained a DHKP-C member in the Turkish northwest province of Tekirdag.

DHKP-C is a Marxist-Leninist party created in 1978. The party strongly opposes US and NATO influence on Turkish politics and has been notorious for a number of suicide bombings.

In 2013, DHKP-C attacked the US embassy in Ankara, and left two people — the bomber and the Turkish guard — dead.

