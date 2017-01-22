Russia Records Two Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 12

© AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA Bashar Assad’s Fate Not on Agenda of Astana Talks on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia registered two ceasefire violation in Syria within the last 24 hours, while Turkey reported about 12 cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin issued on its website on Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 2 cases in the Hama (1) and Latakia (1) provinces. The Turkish party has registered 12 violations in the provinces of Damascus (3), Aleppo (6), Daraa (1) and Homs (2)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the document, the Russian side did not confirm nine of the 12 violations registered by Turkey.

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

The number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire agreement in Syria has reached 1,144, since four ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of Al-Muqaylibah, Maalia, Ain al-Beida, Marana in the Damascus province, the document specified.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.