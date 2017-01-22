Russia Records Two Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 12

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 2 cases in the Hama (1) and Latakia (1) provinces. The Turkish party has registered 12 violations in the provinces of Damascus (3), Aleppo (6), Daraa (1) and Homs (2)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.
According to the document, the Russian side did not confirm nine of the 12 violations registered by Turkey.
Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.
