Israeli Authorities Approve Construction of Over 500 Settlements in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has approved on Sunday the construction of more than 500 housing units beyond the Green Line in Jerusalem, local media reported.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the committee approved construction of 566 building units in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze’ev, Ramot and Ramat Shlomo neighborhoods. It also approved building of 105 housing units for Palestinians in the eastern part of the city.

The discussion of the issue was postponed two weeks ago till the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, as Barack Obama administration had fiercely criticized Israeli settlements.

The Israeli authorities expect Trump to change US policy regarding the settlements issue.

In September 2016, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass a resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the West bank and east Jerusalem.

The US decision to abstain from the vote broke with a long tradition of Washington using its veto power at the Security Council to back its close ally Israel.

The Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.