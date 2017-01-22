Lebanon's Security Forces Prevent Terrorist Attack in Beirut

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The bomber, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken alive in the center of the city and later admitted to the hospital.

"A suicide bomber, wearing a belt rigged with explosives, was detained and neutralized in one of the cafes in Hamra Street in the course of a special operation by security forces," a source said.

The Lebanese police and military are still blocking part of the Hamra street.

In 2015, two explosions in the south of Beirut, carried out by suicide bombers, resulted in the deaths of about 40 people, with more than 200 suffering injuries. Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!