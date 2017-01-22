Car Bomb Explodes in Libya's Tripoli Near Italian Embassy - Reports

© AP Photo/ Amr Nabil Libya’s Neighboring Countries Oppose Foreign Military Intervention to Resolve Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The driver of the car had to park in Al-Dahra neighborhood, in an area close to the embassy, but not exactly next to it, after being chased off by the embassy's security workers, The Libya Observer news outlet reported Saturday, citing a security forces official.

Two bodies, one of them the driver, were taken out of the car, the outlet reported, citing the Red Crescent.

No further information is reportedly available at this moment about victims or the extent of the damages caused by the explosion.

