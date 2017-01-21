Register
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria

    Russian Sappers Destroy 25,000 Explosives in Syrian Aleppo - Engineering Troops

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    Deputy Commander of Russian Engineering Troops said that Russian sapper units destroyed over 25,000 explosive devices in the course of a mine-clearing operation of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

    This file photo taken on March 27, 2016 shows a view of the remains of Arch of Triumph, also called the Monumental Arch of Palmyra, that was destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in October 2015 in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra
    © AFP 2016/ Maher AL MOUNES
    Russian Defense Minister Hails Demining Work in Syria’s Palmyra, Aleppo
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian sapper units destroyed over 25,000 explosive devices in the course of a mine-clearing operation of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Deputy Commander of Russian Engineering Troops Ruslan Allakhverdiyev said on Saturday.

    "Over 2,000 hectares [4,942 acres], 680 kilometers [422,5 miles] of roads, 3,500 different objects [in Aleppo] have been cleared with 25,000 explosive devices destroyed, with over a half of them being improvised explosives," Allakhverdiyev said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

    The Deputy Commander added that the mine-clearing operation in Palmyra was carried out in short time and with no staff casualties, while as a result over 825 hectares were cleared and over 18,000 of explosives were destroyed.

    On Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said that Russian sapper units had cleared over 2,000 hectares in Syrian Aleppo, demined over 200 of social facilities, allowing  tens of thousands of residents to return to their homes in the eastern neighborhoods of the city.

