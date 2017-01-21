Number of Settlements Joining Syria Truce Reaches 1,140

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire agreement in Syria has reached 1,140, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Within the last 24 hours, two truce agreements have been reached with representatives of Wadi al-Kale and al-Ginnam settlements in the Latakia province. The total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire has reached 1,140," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the bulletin, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of detachments of armed opposition in the Homs, Hama, Aleppo, and al-Quneitra provinces.

© Flickr/ Ken & Nyetta De Mistura, Syrian Opposition to Arrive in Astana Late Saturday

Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered four violations of the ceasefire regime in the Syrian Hama province in the last 24 hours.

"In the past 24 hours, Russian representatives in the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement have registered 4 violations in the Hama province,” the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The Russian side has not received any data on ceasefire violations from the Turkish representatives in the commission, the statement read.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.