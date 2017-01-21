Register
21 January 2017
    Aerial image of a neighborhood damaged by Turkish airstrikes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)

    The Real Reason Behind Turkish Cooperation With Russia in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Middle East
    41436121

    Commenting on the recent Russian-Turkish joint operation against the terrorist group Daesh near the Syrian town Al-Bab in Aleppo Province, Russian military and defense analysts have put forward their reasons why Turkey, a longstanding member of NATO, might have opted to conduct joint military activity. Here is what they suggest.

    Aerial image of a neighborhood damaged by Turkish airstrikes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    President Erdogan's Move to 'Jump Into the Bandwagon' and Fight in Syria
    On Wednesday, the Russian General Staff said that Russian and Turkish combat planes had carried out their first joint aerial operation against Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) targets in Syria.

    According to Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, the first estimates of the results of the Russia-Turkey joint airstrikes in Syria suggest that they have been highly effective.

    RIA Novosti has interviewed a number of Russia's military and defense analysts to learn what could be the reasons for Turkey to seek cooperation with Russia against Daesh in Syria.

    "It is a serious breakthrough which demonstrates a real start for Turkey's fight against Daesh in Syria," Russia's defense analyst, chief editor of the Russian magazine National Defense Igor Korotchenko told RIA Novosti.

    He further suggested that the joint operation also demonstrates the level of trust in the relationship between Moscow and Ankara, as well as efficient cooperation between Russian and Turkish general staffs.

    He also suggested that it might become a prologue to the complete liquidation of the terrorist groups in Syria. This would pave the way to the negotiation of a political resolution between recognized factions in the country at the upcoming peace talks in Astana.

    Su-25 fighters
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Yepanchintsev
    Russian, Turkish Jets Conduct First Joint Operation in Syria's Aleppo
    His view is echoed by another defense analyst, Viktor Murakhovsky, Editor-in Chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland journal, who said that the move demonstrated that the relationship between Turkey and Russia has reached a new level.

    "There were reports that Russian warplanes have been conducting airstrikes…on behalf of the Turkish armed forces and their allies operating in Aleppo," he said.

    "And now they have reached a new level of joint military operations between the Russian Aerospace Forces and Turkish Air Force," he suggested.

    Meanwhile Colonel General Leonid Ivashov, the President of the Academy of Geopolitical Studies and former head of the main department of international military cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry (1996-2001) has suggested that Ankara may have learned serious lessons, and is no longer pursuing direct or indirect cooperation with extremist groups in Syria.

    "I regard it as a positive step, as Turkey, at one point, contributed a lot to the initiationg of the so-called "civil" war in Syria. Ankara might have realized that those terrorists whom it had previously armed and sponsored have come back to it like a boomerang. Hence the Turks have started realizing that it is more effective to work with Russia and Iran, to be able to secure its own territory," he said.

    Su-25 jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    The Russo-Turkish Al-Bab Operation: Pentagon Continues to Lose Its Grip in Syria
    The expert also suggested that Russia has succeeded in reconciling Sunnis and Shias. And this triangle – Shia Iran, Sunni Turkey and Russia will play a major role in the stabilization of the whole Islamic world.

    "Russia is also working with Iraq and Egypt, hence this Arab core will continue to consolidate around Russia," he concluded.

    Tags:
    Syrian conflict, military operation in Syria, Daesh, Leonid Ivashov, Viktor Murakhovsky, Igor Korotchenko, Syria, Turkey, Russia
      Mikhas
      The only reason is that Russia has the Turks completely back-tied in a dead end, go down with your jihadists and medieval neo-ottomanism or defeat them, abandon it and go east.

      Putin has the Turks in perfect grip, but in a position which will allow them to save face and reconsider.
    • Reply
      apollo9
      Do not trust trojan horse zionist turkey (the government not the People)..........
    • Reply
      vigilante
      Turkey will never be able to re-establish any relation with Syria and Egypt as long as Erdogan is in power. He has insulted their leaders in the most arrogant way repeatedly calling for their removal.
      If we want peace in the region, Erdogan has to be eliminated in a way or another . There has been a first failed attempt, the next one will be different and probably successful.
      Erdogan has made too many enemies who seek violent revenge to have a chance to survive long in power.
