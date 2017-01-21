Register
    Devastated street in the Syrian eastern town of Deir Ezzor

    ICRC Head on Deir ez-Zor Siege: Civilians Should Be Able to Leave Such Areas

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD ABOUD
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (112)
    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is not speculating on the future of Syria's Deir ez-Zor, which is on the verge of a humanitarian collapse, and continues to insist on humanitarian access to all of the besieged areas, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik in an interview.

    DAVOS (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said that if militants capture Deir ez-Zor, local civilians would be subject to genocide.

    "I am not speculating on the future of Deir ez-Zor or any other city in Syria. There are tens of besieged and hard-to-reach areas in Syria, and we are of the strong opinion that in these areas civilians should be able to leave and humanitarians should be able to enter," Maurer said.

    Students stand amid damaged desks and books in 'Aisha Mother of the BelieversÕ school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Syria's Lost Generation: No Future for Country Where Children Get No Education
    The situation with hostage-taking in besieged areas in Syria should be negotiated in order to find a more principled and pragmatic approach, the ICRC president added.

    Since July 2014, Deir ez-Zor has been under siege by Daesh, a jihadist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    On Thursday, Jan Egeland, senior adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria, said that the Syrian city had lost its only lifeline, as humanitarian supply deliveries were cut to the town due to the air drop zone being surrounded by Daesh militants.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (112)

