Register
05:14 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Turkish Parliament convene to debate on the proposed constitutional changes in Ankara, Turkey, January 12, 2017

    Turkish Parliament Approves Bill Boosting Presidential Powers

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 4114

    The Turkish parliament (Grand National Assembly) has approved constitutional amendments that give more power to the president.

    Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave their national flags and hold a portrait of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric with Turkish words that read: the Coup nation traitor, FETO (Feto is the nickname of Fethullah Gulen), during a pro-government rally at Kizilay main square, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Erdogan 'Exploited' Turkish Coup to Carry Out Pre-Planned Purges - EU Intel
    ANKARA (Sputnik) – The bill was approved by 339 parliament members in the early hours of Saturday. It still needs to be submitted to a national referendum.

    "I thank the deputies for the work they have done, now the people will have their say," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in a parliament address after the vote.

     

    If approved in the referendum, the new legislation, which includes 18 articles, will come into force starting from 2019. The reforms would allow the Turkish president to have more direct influence over parliament and the judiciary, to appoint ministers and to issue decrees.

    The Turkish leader will be able to remain the head of his political party, which is currently not allowed.

    The draft of the reforms was submitted to the Turkish parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Turkish Bill on Shift to Presidential Government Clears Hurdle in Parliament
    Turkish Parliament to Vote on Emergency State Prolongation This Week - PM
    Turkish Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 3 Months - Reports
    Early Parliamentary Election in Turkey May Take Place in 2017 - AKP Lawmaker
    Tags:
    vote, parliament, Binali Yildirim, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok