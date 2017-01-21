Turkish Parliament Approves Bill Boosting Presidential Powers

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The bill was approved by 339 parliament members in the early hours of Saturday. It still needs to be submitted to a national referendum.

"I thank the deputies for the work they have done, now the people will have their say," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in a parliament address after the vote.

If approved in the referendum, the new legislation, which includes 18 articles, will come into force starting from 2019. The reforms would allow the Turkish president to have more direct influence over parliament and the judiciary, to appoint ministers and to issue decrees.

The Turkish leader will be able to remain the head of his political party, which is currently not allowed.

The draft of the reforms was submitted to the Turkish parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

