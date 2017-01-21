Register
    This file photo taken on March 27, 2016 shows a view of the remains of Arch of Triumph, also called the Monumental Arch of Palmyra, that was destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in October 2015 in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra

    Russian Defense Minister Hails Demining Work in Syria’s Palmyra, Aleppo

    117730

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has praised the mastery of Russian demining specialists during their work in Syria’s historic city of Palmyra, as well as in Aleppo.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian specialists cleared Palmyra of mines after the historic Syrian city was liberated from terrorists in late March. However, in December 2016, the Daesh militant group, banned in Russia and many other countries, recaptured Palmyra from Syrian government forces.

    "The current generation of military servicemen of the Engineer Troops with dignity continues the glorious battlefield traditions of veterans, demonstrating professionalism and high training. Skill, determination, the ability to act precisely and smoothly in difficult conditions was demonstrated by the personnel in the Syrian Arab Republic during demining in Palmyra and Aleppo," Shoigu said as quoted in a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

    Supporters of the Daesh terror group on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show a gun-mounted vehicle operated by the group firing at Syrian troops north of Palmyra city, in Homs, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Militant Photo
    Daesh Captured Palmyra Due to Lack of Situation Monitoring in Syria - Ex-Russia Chief of Staff
    Palmyra's monuments, which were partially destroyed by terrorists, are included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

    The Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo wrapped up in December 2016. That same month, an advanced sapper unit of the Russian Mine Action Center was deployed to Syria's Hmeimim airbase to conduct mine-clearing operations in Aleppo.

    On Thursday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Moscow was calling on the United Nations and other international organizations to provide the Russian military with assistance in demining Aleppo, which has been left heavily mined by militant groups.

      jas
      Moscow was calling on the United Nations and other international organizations to provide the Russian military with assistance in demining Aleppo, which has been left heavily mined by militant groups.
      --
      Who do they think help put the mines there in the first place?
