© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Rocket Fired at Istanbul Police Department Building but Misses It

ANKARA (Sputnik) — No casualties have been reported so far, according to NTV television.

The Istanbul Police Headquarters in Istanbul became target of a similar attack earlier on Friday, but the rocket reportedly hit a wall without injuring anyone.

Police have launched a wide-scale search for the perpetrators of the attacks, NTV said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!