Rocket Fired at Istanbul Police Department Building but Misses It

The rockets didn't hit the building as they only reached the outer garden wall around it.

There were no casualties, NTV news channel reported.

Following the incident, the police stepped up security measures in the area, starting a large-scale operation.

İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü'ne roketli saldırının ilk görüntüleri pic.twitter.com/n9GWNcLqEW — Çiya (@ciyaristan) January 20, 2017

On January 1, Masharipov, of Uzbek origin, carried out a terrorist attack in Istanbul's Reina nightclub, killing 39 people and wounding almost 70 others.

On December 10, 2016, two bombs exploded near the Vodafone Arena Stadium in Istanbul, killing at least 44 people, mostly police officers, and injuring about 150. The country's authorities claimed that the PKK was behind the twin blast.

