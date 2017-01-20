US Air Force Eliminates Over 100 al-Qaeda Fighters Near Syria's Aleppo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The attack, which took place west of the Syrian city of Aleppo, was carried out by a B-52 bomber and multiple drones, the Washington Examiner reported citing a senior Department of Defense official.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.