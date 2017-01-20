Syrian Army Regains Control Over Key Transport Junction in Homs Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The government troops managed to liberate an area of almost 10 square miles from militant groups, Al Watan newspaper reported on Friday.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV channel, a roadway to Homs located between al Qaryatayn and the T4 airbase was cleared with militants having suffered heavy losses and retreated.

The Homs province is a battleground between the Syrian government and the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia and many other states.

In December, Daesh recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra. According to various sources, the number of terrorists that took part in the storming of the city reached 5,000 including hundreds of suicide bombers and dozens of armored vehicles.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!