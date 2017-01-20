Russia-Syria Agreement on Naval Facility in Tartus Defensive in Nature

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russia-Syria agreement on Russia's naval maintenance facility in Syria's Tartus is defensive in nature and is not directed against other countries, according to the document posted on the Russian government's legal information portal Friday.

"The presence of the Russian naval maintenance facility on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic meets the objectives of maintaining peace and stability in the region, is defensive in nature and is not directed against other states," the document says.

It says Russia will ensure the defense of the naval maintenance facility in Tartus from air and sea, while Syria will defend it from land.