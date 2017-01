–

ANKARA (Sputnik)Five Turkish servicemen were killed and nine others were wounded in an attack of Daesh militants near Syria’s Al Bab, the Turkish General Staff said Friday.

"Five of our servicemen were killed and nine were wounded as a result of an attack of Daesh terrorists using a cab bomb today at 13:40 [10:40 GMT] in the Suflaniya region near Al Bab. The wounded were transported to the hospital immediately," the General Staff said in a statement seen by RIA Novosti.