Register
17:07 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US President Barack Obama pauses during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 18, 2017.

    'Two-State Solution Remains the Best One': Obama Rues His Peace Process Failure

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    113210

    The prospect of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine quarrel is rapidly diminishing because of ongoing Israeli settlement expansion, Barack Obama said in his final presidential press conference - but an expert on conflict resolution has told Sputnik it remains the best option for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

    The prospect of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine quarrel is rapidly diminishing because of ongoing Israeli settlement expansion, Barack Obama said in his final presidential press conference — but an expert on conflict resolution has told Sputnik it remains the best option for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

    Explaining his motivation for breaking with tradition and not blocking a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Israeli settlement activity in December 2016, the outgoing-President said it was important to send a "wakeup call" to Israel, and make clear the opportunity to secure resolution on the issue was fading. He cited a "rightward drift in Israeli politics," as well as the rise of terrorist groups in the region as the key reasons for the peace process' failure to advance.

    While he went on to declare the status quo was "unsustainable," and he does not see an alternative to the two-state solution, the obvious substitute is the one-state solution, support for which has been rising among Israelis and Palestinians alike in recent years.

    In August 2016, a survey conducted jointly by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Ramallah and the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute showed a quarter of Israelis and 35 percent of Palestinians were amenable to the possibility of a binational state. Support for the idea is highest among Israeli Arabs, at 52 percent.

    Proponents allege it would be the most effective way of upholding Palestinian rights, and their internationally-recognized right to return to lands they were expelled from following Israel's establishment as a state in 1948.

    Nonetheless, Dr. Jacob Eriksson, a lecturer in Post-war Recovery Studies at York University, says a two-state solution "remains the best option" — although he identifies several issues hampering its attainment.

    "A one-state solution is theoretically interesting, particularly as a two-state solution seems unlikely — despite the UNSC resolution, Israel refused to take part in the Paris conference, and settlement expansion continues, so it's difficult to envisage. Ultimately though, it remains the best alternative for Israelis and Palestinians," Dr. Eriksson told Sputnik.

    On top of overt Israeli intransigence, Eriksson noted there are distinct cleavages within Palestinian politics, particularly in respect of Fatah and Hamas, Palestine's primary political parties.

    "The ongoing conflict between the two affects the situation in a number of ways. While Fatah is pushing Hamas to accept the Quartet Principles, namely by recognizing Israel, both have differing attitudes to reconciliation and both have different regional sponsors — Hamas has a strong relationship with Egypt, for instance — and Hamas not been willing to allow Fatah to fulfil power roles in Gaza," Dr. Eriksson said.

    Palestinian militants of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, dislpay a drone during a parade marking the 27th anniversary of the Islamist movement’s creation on December 14, 2014 in Gaza City
    © AFP 2016/ MAHMUD HAMS
    Palestinian militants of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, dislpay a drone during a parade marking the 27th anniversary of the Islamist movement’s creation on December 14, 2014 in Gaza City

    The stubbornness of the two factions, Dr. Eriksson added, is creating — or, perhaps, exacerbating — disillusionment in Palestinian society.

    "In Gaza, there hasn't been widespread improvement since the destruction wrought by the 2014 war with Israel. Some blame Hamas, arguing they haven't fulfilled their responsibility to the people in the Gaza Strip, while others blame the continuing political standoff. What's clear is there's an old generation that has dominated Palestinian politics, particularly Fatah, for a very long time, and Palestinians are becoming visibly frustrated. They're saying, 'this is an outdated leadership that doesn't speak for the new generation of Palestinians.' There's hope for a new direction, and the creation of a unified Palestinian voice, but that may not be achievable while we remain stuck with competing Palestinian nationalisms," Dr. Eriksson told Sputnik.

    French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris on January 15, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS SAMSON / POOL /
    French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris on January 15, 2017.

    On the prospect of another Palestinian election, which has been postponed since July 2010 by authorities on the basis of "safeguarding national unity," Dr. Eriksson said it was difficult to say whether a new political faction could rise up, but it will be interesting to see what platforms parties run on — whether their programs will be internally and externally focused.

    Conversely, Dr. Eriksson said, the "international community" could always reject the result, as happened in January 2006 when Hamas won a majority of parliamentary seats.

    Related:

    Obama Says Two-State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Has No Alternative
    Idea of Two State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 'Not Over' - Kerry
    Israel Missed Chance to Present Stance on Mideast Crisis By Ignoring Paris Talks
    Paris Mideast Peace Conference Fails to Bring Practical Results - Moderator
    Israel-Palestine Conflict: UK Breaks With Allies Over Two-State Solution Push
    Tags:
    Israeli settlements, Israeli Occupation, solution, peace process, resolution, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UN Security Council, Hamas, Fatah, Barack Obama, Palestine, Israel, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      double bonus
      Anyone who believes an Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal is possible is a complete and total idiot. Why do US Presidents always waste their time near the end of their terms, in this futile pursuit of a so-called peace deal that will never happen? Just forget about it! Israel and Palestine will always be at war with each other, no matter what anyone else in the world does.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok